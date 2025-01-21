Deputy Chairman Senate Offers Condolences To Iqbal Zafar Jhagra On Brother’s Demise
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Syedaal Khan, on Tuesday met the former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, to extend condolences on the passing of his younger brother, Javed Zafar Jhagra.
Expressing profound sorrow over the loss, the Deputy Chairman offered his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.
He prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul and said, “In this moment of grief, we stand in solidarity with the grieving family.”
He further prayed, “May Allah Almighty grant forgiveness to the departed, elevate his ranks in the hereafter, and provide the family with the strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss.”
