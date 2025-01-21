Open Menu

Deputy Chairman Senate Offers Condolences To Iqbal Zafar Jhagra On Brother’s Demise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025

Deputy Chairman Senate offers condolences to Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on brother’s demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Syedaal Khan, on Tuesday met the former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, to extend condolences on the passing of his younger brother, Javed Zafar Jhagra.

Expressing profound sorrow over the loss, the Deputy Chairman offered his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

He prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul and said, “In this moment of grief, we stand in solidarity with the grieving family.”

He further prayed, “May Allah Almighty grant forgiveness to the departed, elevate his ranks in the hereafter, and provide the family with the strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss.”

APP/zah-sra

