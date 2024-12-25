Deputy Chairman Senate Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Wednesday paid homage to the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, highlighting his visionary leadership and relentless efforts that led to the creation of an independent and sovereign state.
In his statement, Syedaal Khan emphasized Jinnah’s enduring principles of unity, faith, and discipline, urging the nation to adopt these values as a roadmap for progress. “Quaid-e-Azam’s principles remain guiding values for our success even today. We must embrace his ideology and work together to transform Pakistan into a developed and prosperous nation,” he said.
Reflecting on Jinnah’s determination and unwavering resolve, Syedaal remarked, “His indomitable spirit reminds us of the power of unity and collective effort in achieving great goals.
By adhering to Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, we can strengthen Pakistan as a progressive and robust state.”
He particularly called upon the youth to play a central role in realizing Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan. “Our future lies in the hands of the younger generation. They must embody the values taught by Quaid-e-Azam and strive to lead Pakistan toward success,” he stated.
Syedaal Khan prayed for the nation’s stability and prosperity. “May Allah keep Pakistan steadfast and grant us success in achieving our national objectives. Ameen.”
Recent Stories
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan
American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit
UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foolproof security provided for Christmas celebrations1 minute ago
-
2 youths killed in road accident in Nowshera Virkan1 minute ago
-
Four junior clerks suspended, two de-seated over corruption1 minute ago
-
Syedaal extends birthday greetings to Nawaz Sharif1 minute ago
-
FAC celebrates Quaid-e-Azam Day1 minute ago
-
MPAs visit district Sialkot District Jail1 minute ago
-
Tarar accuses PTI of fueling controversy over military courts1 minute ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah1 minute ago
-
Robber killed in encounter with police11 minutes ago
-
Trade Development Authority Conducts National Exporters Training Program Session in Hyderabad11 minutes ago
-
Lyallpur Museum observes Quaid-e-Azam Day11 minutes ago
-
MD PTDC for launching double decker Bus Service in Islamabad21 minutes ago