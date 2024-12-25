Open Menu

Deputy Chairman Senate Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Wednesday paid homage to the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, highlighting his visionary leadership and relentless efforts that led to the creation of an independent and sovereign state.

In his statement, Syedaal Khan emphasized Jinnah’s enduring principles of unity, faith, and discipline, urging the nation to adopt these values as a roadmap for progress. “Quaid-e-Azam’s principles remain guiding values for our success even today. We must embrace his ideology and work together to transform Pakistan into a developed and prosperous nation,” he said.

Reflecting on Jinnah’s determination and unwavering resolve, Syedaal remarked, “His indomitable spirit reminds us of the power of unity and collective effort in achieving great goals.

By adhering to Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, we can strengthen Pakistan as a progressive and robust state.”

He particularly called upon the youth to play a central role in realizing Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan. “Our future lies in the hands of the younger generation. They must embody the values taught by Quaid-e-Azam and strive to lead Pakistan toward success,” he stated.

Syedaal Khan prayed for the nation’s stability and prosperity. “May Allah keep Pakistan steadfast and grant us success in achieving our national objectives. Ameen.”

