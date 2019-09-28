UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala Expresses Sorrow Over PML-N's Leader's Demise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 02:19 PM

Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala expresses sorrow over PML-N's leader's demise

Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala has expressed grief over the sudden demise of PML-N leader Rana Mohammad Afzal Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala has expressed grief over the sudden demise of PML-N leader Rana Mohammad Afzal Khan.

Paying his condolences to the family of Rana Mohammad Afzal Khan, deputy chairman senate said that he was a respectable democratic politician who had respect for others' opinion.

He said they shared the pain of his family at this sad occasion, adding, beautiful memories were associated with Rana Mohammad Afzal.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Related Topics

Senate Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Afzal Khan Family Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Another Group of Belugas Loaded on Vessel for Subs ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech true reflection ..

2 minutes ago

Some 137,000 Observers Monitor Voting Process in A ..

2 minutes ago

Heat is on Coleman and world championships organis ..

38 minutes ago

Critics give Slimane's Celine grudging thumbs up

38 minutes ago

British-flagged tanker heads into Dubai port after ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.