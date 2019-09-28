(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala has expressed grief over the sudden demise of PML-N leader Rana Mohammad Afzal Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala has expressed grief over the sudden demise of PML-N leader Rana Mohammad Afzal Khan.

Paying his condolences to the family of Rana Mohammad Afzal Khan, deputy chairman senate said that he was a respectable democratic politician who had respect for others' opinion.

He said they shared the pain of his family at this sad occasion, adding, beautiful memories were associated with Rana Mohammad Afzal.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.