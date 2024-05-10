Open Menu

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan Attends Flower Exhibition At FG Public School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan attends flower exhibition at FG Public School

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan, attended a flower exhibition at FG Public School on Madrasah Road, Quetta, as a chief guest

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan, attended a flower exhibition at FG Public School on Madrasah Road, Quetta, as a chief guest. This event was organized by the school's children with support from the school administration. The exhibition showcased a variety of beautifully arranged flowers.

Syedaal Khan Lt Col Abdul Mustafa Regional Director FGEI, the principal, Nasir Ali Mughal, and the students for their efforts in creating such an impressive display with limited resources.

He noted that the quality of the event reflects the professionalism of the school management and the creativity of the students.

Syedaal Khan visited various stalls at the exhibition and commended the children for their work. He remarked that these types of events in educational institutions help foster creativity among students and promote environmental awareness in the younger generation. He also added that the creativity and talent demonstrated by the children would guide Pakistan towards development and prosperity.

Syedaal Khan encouraged the school administration to host similar events annually, as they contribute to the development of creativity and resourcefulness, skills that would be valuable in both personal and professional life.

He emphasized the importance of nurturing these talents for a brighter future for the children and the country as a whole. The Chairman expressed hope for continued success and a positive impact on the community.

The Chairman also visited the QESCO headquarters, where he received an extensive briefing from the Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Shafqat Ali. During the visit, the President of the QESCO Engineer Officer Association, Engineer Mujibur Rahman Marri, along with other members of the association, including General Secretary Engineer Kaleemullah Jogezai, Senior Chief Engineers Muhammad Naeem Kakar, Syed Yusuf Shah, Muhammad Hashim Jogezai, Engineer Samiullah, Salam Mengal, Muhammad Nizam Achakzai, and Karam Bakhsh Badini, met with the Deputy Chairman.

They outlined the various issues and challenges faced by the engineers, officers, and employees at QESCO. The Chairman assured them that he would work to resolve these issues.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Quetta Visit Road Guide Nasir Event From QESCO

Recent Stories

Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: ..

Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: Azma Bukhari

6 minutes ago
 KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budge ..

KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budget for eight months of FY 2023- ..

6 minutes ago
 Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends compl ..

Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends completion of training program for ..

6 minutes ago
 Bulk stock of physician samples seized

Bulk stock of physician samples seized

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders

Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders

6 minutes ago
 RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers

RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers

6 minutes ago
Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat ..

Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer

18 minutes ago
 Dy Chairman Senate attends flower exhibition at FG ..

Dy Chairman Senate attends flower exhibition at FG Public School

9 minutes ago
 KP Assembly session postponed till May 13

KP Assembly session postponed till May 13

9 minutes ago
 Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024

Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024

18 minutes ago
 DIG Operations holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to addre ..

DIG Operations holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to address grievances of citizens

6 minutes ago
 PM paying attention on development of Balochistan: ..

PM paying attention on development of Balochistan: Syedal Khan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan