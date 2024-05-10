Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan attends flower exhibition at FG Public School

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan, attended a flower exhibition at FG Public School on Madrasah Road, Quetta, as a chief guest. This event was organized by the school's children with support from the school administration. The exhibition showcased a variety of beautifully arranged flowers.

Syedaal Khan Lt Col Abdul Mustafa Regional Director FGEI, the principal, Nasir Ali Mughal, and the students for their efforts in creating such an impressive display with limited resources.

He noted that the quality of the event reflects the professionalism of the school management and the creativity of the students.

Syedaal Khan visited various stalls at the exhibition and commended the children for their work. He remarked that these types of events in educational institutions help foster creativity among students and promote environmental awareness in the younger generation. He also added that the creativity and talent demonstrated by the children would guide Pakistan towards development and prosperity.

Syedaal Khan encouraged the school administration to host similar events annually, as they contribute to the development of creativity and resourcefulness, skills that would be valuable in both personal and professional life.

He emphasized the importance of nurturing these talents for a brighter future for the children and the country as a whole. The Chairman expressed hope for continued success and a positive impact on the community.

The Chairman also visited the QESCO headquarters, where he received an extensive briefing from the Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Shafqat Ali. During the visit, the President of the QESCO Engineer Officer Association, Engineer Mujibur Rahman Marri, along with other members of the association, including General Secretary Engineer Kaleemullah Jogezai, Senior Chief Engineers Muhammad Naeem Kakar, Syed Yusuf Shah, Muhammad Hashim Jogezai, Engineer Samiullah, Salam Mengal, Muhammad Nizam Achakzai, and Karam Bakhsh Badini, met with the Deputy Chairman.

They outlined the various issues and challenges faced by the engineers, officers, and employees at QESCO. The Chairman assured them that he would work to resolve these issues.

