Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasir Call On CM Bugti
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasir called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here on Monday at the Chief Minister Secretariat Quetta
In the meeting, matters of mutual interest, relations between the Federation and Balochistan, development projects and political situation were discussed.
Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti appreciated the cooperation of the Federation for the development of Balochistan and said that sustainable solutions to problems are possible only through mutual consultation and coordination.
Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasir assured the Chief Minister that his voice would continue to be raised in the Senate to protect the public interests of Balochistan.
