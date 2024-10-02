Open Menu

Deputy Chairman Senate Urges Political Unity For National Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan, on Thursday called on all political parties to play an active role in steering the nation out of its current crises.

Speaking during a meeting with a delegation that included Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt; former Member of the National Assembly, Agha Syed Mahmood Shah; Balochistan Provincial Assembly Member, Fazal Qadir Sherani; former District Nazim, Mir Nizamuddin Lehri; along with tribal elders, social workers, journalists, and students, he stressed that the country cannot afford political instability and unrest at this critical time.

He said that the government is actively working to provide relief to the public and address the nation's pressing issues.

He urged all political forces to unite for the country's development and prosperity, adopting strategies that offer real solutions to the people and propel the nation towards progress.

He further noted that Pakistan is blessed with abundant natural resources, making it essential for all stakeholders to collaborate for the nation’s advancement.

He reiterated that through unity and effective planning, both the public and the country can achieve long-term prosperity and success.

