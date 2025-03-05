Deputy Chairman Senate Visits Pakistani Embassy In Bangkok
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasir visited the Pakistani Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, at the invitation of High Commissioner Rukhsana Afzaal.
During the visit, the High Commissioner and diplomatic officers provided a comprehensive briefing on Pakistan-Thailand relations, according to a news release received on Wednesday.
High Commissioner Rukhsana Afzaal highlighted that the Pakistani community in Thailand currently numbers around 5,000, a significant decline from the past, when it ranged between 100,000 to 150,000. She noted that Pakistan and Thailand have historically enjoyed strong bilateral relations, which continue to strengthen over time.
A key issue discussed during the meeting was the plight of over 500 Pakistanis, including women, stranded at the Thailand-Myanmar border.
The High Commissioner informed the Deputy Chairman that these individuals had been lured with job offers but were later abducted and forced into labor.
Expressing deep concern over the matter, Syedaal Khan emphasized that these Pakistanis are their compatriots and will not be left helpless under any circumstances.
He reaffirmed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s policy that no Pakistani should travel abroad illegally and assured that those facing hardships would be brought back home with dignity and respect.
He further pledged to immediately raise the issue with the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe repatriation of all affected Pakistanis.
During his visit, the Deputy Chairman Senate also signed the guest book, commending the role of the Pakistani Embassy and stressing the need for further initiatives to support the welfare of the Pakistani community in Thailand.
