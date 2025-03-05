Open Menu

Deputy Chairman Senate Visits Pakistani Embassy In Bangkok

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Deputy Chairman Senate visits Pakistani embassy in Bangkok

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasir visited the Pakistani Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, at the invitation of High Commissioner Rukhsana Afzaal.

During the visit, the High Commissioner and diplomatic officers provided a comprehensive briefing on Pakistan-Thailand relations, according to a news release received on Wednesday.

High Commissioner Rukhsana Afzaal highlighted that the Pakistani community in Thailand currently numbers around 5,000, a significant decline from the past, when it ranged between 100,000 to 150,000. She noted that Pakistan and Thailand have historically enjoyed strong bilateral relations, which continue to strengthen over time.

A key issue discussed during the meeting was the plight of over 500 Pakistanis, including women, stranded at the Thailand-Myanmar border.

The High Commissioner informed the Deputy Chairman that these individuals had been lured with job offers but were later abducted and forced into labor.

Expressing deep concern over the matter, Syedaal Khan emphasized that these Pakistanis are their compatriots and will not be left helpless under any circumstances.

He reaffirmed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s policy that no Pakistani should travel abroad illegally and assured that those facing hardships would be brought back home with dignity and respect.

He further pledged to immediately raise the issue with the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe repatriation of all affected Pakistanis.

During his visit, the Deputy Chairman Senate also signed the guest book, commending the role of the Pakistani Embassy and stressing the need for further initiatives to support the welfare of the Pakistani community in Thailand.

Recent Stories

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

26 minutes ago
 Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

56 minutes ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

56 minutes ago
 ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Rama ..

Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain

1 hour ago
 Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green suk ..

Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry

1 hour ago
 ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut

ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut

2 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..

2 hours ago
 China prioritises high-level scientific, technolog ..

China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance

2 hours ago
 CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

2 hours ago
 Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan