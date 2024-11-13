Deputy Chairman Senate Visits Quetta, Condemns Railway Station Attack
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Wednesday visited Quetta’s Trauma Center to inquire about the health of those injured in the recent railway station incident.
He extended his best wishes for their recovery and expressed sympathy to the families of the martyrs.
Speaking to the media, he said that terrorists deserve no leniency and expressed the government’s resolve to bring those who threaten national integrity and sovereignty to justice.
He acknowledged the crucial role of security forces in combating terrorism.
It is everyone’s shared responsibility to work together to eliminate terrorism and counter hostile elements.
He also highlighted Balochistan's strategic importance as the gateway to Central Asia. He said that the province’s progress toward economic development, stressing that cowardly acts, such as the railway station attack, cannot weaken their resolve.
Provincial Ministers Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso and Raheela Hameed Durrani were also present, and condemned the terrorist attack and reaffirming their commitment to peace and stability in the province.
