Deputy Chairman Senate Visits Terracotta Army Museum In Xi’an

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Deputy Chairman Senate visits Terracotta Army Museum in Xi’an

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syedaal Khan Nasar, accompanied by a high-level parliamentary delegation, visited the world-renowned Terracotta Army Museum in Xi’an, China.

According to a news release received here on Tuesday, the visit was aimed at reinforcing the deep-rooted cultural and historical relations between Pakistan and China, further enhancing the time-tested friendship and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

The delegation received a warm welcome from Chinese officials and museum representatives, who provided a comprehensive tour of the museum.

The guests were briefed on the historical significance of the Qin Dynasty and the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, which are considered one of the most significant archaeological discoveries of the 20th century.

During the visit, Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan expressed profound admiration for China's historical legacy preserved in Xi’an. He underscored the pivotal role of cultural diplomacy in building bridges of understanding and goodwill between nations.

"The Terracotta Army is not only a symbol of China's ancient glory but also a reminder of our shared commitment to safeguarding world heritage and fostering people-to-people connections," he remarked.

The Deputy Chairman reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to promoting cultural exchanges and mutual respect, noting that both countries share a rich civilizational history and a vision for peaceful cooperation.

