Deputy Chairman Senate Visits Terracotta Army Museum In Xi’an
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syedaal Khan Nasar, accompanied by a high-level parliamentary delegation, visited the world-renowned Terracotta Army Museum in Xi’an, China.
According to a news release received here on Tuesday, the visit was aimed at reinforcing the deep-rooted cultural and historical relations between Pakistan and China, further enhancing the time-tested friendship and strategic cooperation between the two nations.
The delegation received a warm welcome from Chinese officials and museum representatives, who provided a comprehensive tour of the museum.
The guests were briefed on the historical significance of the Qin Dynasty and the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, which are considered one of the most significant archaeological discoveries of the 20th century.
During the visit, Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan expressed profound admiration for China's historical legacy preserved in Xi’an. He underscored the pivotal role of cultural diplomacy in building bridges of understanding and goodwill between nations.
"The Terracotta Army is not only a symbol of China's ancient glory but also a reminder of our shared commitment to safeguarding world heritage and fostering people-to-people connections," he remarked.
The Deputy Chairman reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to promoting cultural exchanges and mutual respect, noting that both countries share a rich civilizational history and a vision for peaceful cooperation.
Recent Stories
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Syedaal congratulates Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim on election as Ameer of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate visits Terracotta Army Museum in Xi’an1 minute ago
-
Rawal Park decorated with beautiful flowers1 minute ago
-
DC inspects cattle market, reviews Eid arrangements1 minute ago
-
Federal Ombudsperson meets Dilshad Bano to advance women’s protection initiatives1 minute ago
-
Met office predicts very hot weather for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker grieves of death of ex-Governor Kamaluddin Azfar11 minutes ago
-
Three arrested, weapons recovered11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor11 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbir to be celebrated with full enthusiasm tomorrow11 minutes ago
-
Woman delivers baby in Rescue 1122 ambulance11 minutes ago
-
Seminar organized to pay tributes to Pak armed forces for success in Operation "Bunyaan Marsoos "11 minutes ago