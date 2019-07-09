UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Collector Of Customs Succumbs To His Injuries At AKU

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:46 PM

Dr. Abdul Qudoos Shaikh, Deputy Collector Customs, severely injured during an assault by smugglers a few days ago in Quetta passed away here at a local hospital this morning

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Dr. Abdul Qudoos Shaikh, Deputy Collector Customs, severely injured during an assault by smugglers a few days ago in Quetta passed away here at a local hospital this morning.

A spokesman of Pakistan Customs Services in a statement issued here Tuesday said the young officer was severely wounded during the incident and was transported to Karachi due to his critical condition.

Dr. Abdul Qudoos Shaikh, however, could not sustained against the inflicted injuries and passed away at Aga Khan Hospital.

