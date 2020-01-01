UrduPoint.com
Deputy Comisionor Multan Approves 187 Development Schemes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:01 PM

DC Amir Khatak approved 187 development schemes of Rs60.3 million in a Local Planning Board meeting held here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :DC Amir Khatak approved 187 development schemes of Rs60.3 million in a Local Planning board meeting held here on Wednesday.

Over Rs3.3 million would be spent on 71 projects to be initiated in local Metropolitan Corporation while about 61 projects worth Rs158 million would start in Tehsil Council Multan.

Tehsil Council Shujabad and Tehsil Council Jalalpur Pir Wala would get 61 projects and 19 schemes, respectively.

Paperwork of projects had been completed almost, it was told.

The DC gave a target to complete projects till June 30.

AC Shujabad Mubeen Ahsan, Deputy Director Development Fiasal Shehzad, MD Wasa Rao Qasim and other officers also attended the meeting.

