Deputy Commercial Manager Pesco Arifullah promoted to next position

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commercial Manager Pesco, Arif Ullah, has been promoted to the post of Commercial Manager (BPS-19) after getting first position in departmental promotion examination.

According to notification issued by Director Examinations Wapda Deputy Commercial Manager Pesco Headquarters Arif Ullah got first position in Departmental Promotion Examination.

Arifullah secured more than 70% marks and is eligible for one advance increment.

Arifullah vowed that he would continue serving with the same high dedication and spirit for the development of the Pesco.