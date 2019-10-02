Deputy Commisioner Ghotki Takes Notice Of Price Hike In City
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:24 PM
Deputy Commisioner Ghotki Lt (R) Muhammad khalid saleem took notice of price hike of daily use items in city markets and petrol pumps
He expressed these views while paying surprise visits of various shops and petrol pumps along with Assistant commissioner Dahrki Muhamad Usman.
He warned that no price hike and over charging would be tolerated.He asked all shopkeepers to display the rate lists fixed by market committee and implement other wise strict action will be taken against hoarders and profiteers.