UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissio+3ner Visits Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 08:57 PM

Deputy Commissio+3ner visits Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif, some 80 kilometres from here Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif, some 80 kilometres from here Friday.

He inspected the health facilities being provided at the centre and directed Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Naeem Sadiq Cheema to ensure timely completion of Dialysis Unit and installation of dialysis machines within 15 days.

He also announced up-gradation of Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif. Later, Deputy Commissioner visited undergoing development projects of Uch Sharif.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Ahmadpur East From

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Does Not Rule Out New Lockdown After ..

1 minute ago

Excellent police officers, jawans to be awarded: ..

1 minute ago

Firdous presents cheque of Rs 200,000 to Shaukat A ..

1 minute ago

Defending champion Kilde claims first victory of s ..

1 minute ago

'Children hospital provides best treatment facilit ..

4 minutes ago

Strict security, SOPs to be ensured on Christmas: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.