UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commission Assures To Resolve Minorities Problems

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad on Monday presided over an important meeting of the Inter-Religious Harmony Council, emphasizing the district administration's commitment to resolving the issues faced by minority communities.

The meeting, attended by administrative officers, representatives from various departments, and members of different religious communities, aimed to address the concerns of minorities and foster interfaith harmony.

During the meeting, representatives from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, and other religious communities expressed their grievances and issues to the deputy commissioner.

He listened to their problems and issued instructions to the departments concerned and officers, emphasizing the urgency of finding immediate solutions.

DC Shah Fahad reiterated the district administration's dedication to addressing the challenges faced by minority groups.

He assured the participants that his office's doors would always remain open to them, reaffirming the commitment to resolving their issues effectively and without delay.

