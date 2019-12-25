UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak Visits Churches In Cantt

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak along with Member Provincial Assembly Waseem Khan Badozai paid visit to Scent Marines Church and Catholic Church Multan Cantt here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak along with Member Provincial Assembly Waseem Khan Badozai paid visit to Scent Marines Church and Catholic Church Multan Cantt here on Wednesday.

They cut cake and felicitated the Christian community.

The bishops of churches welcomed them.

DC Aamer Khattak said that district government was present in the jubilations of the christian community.

MPA Waseem Khan said that they respected all religions and safeguard their due rights.

They presented flowers and sweets to churches' administration on the occasion.

