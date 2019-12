Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak cut a cake on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth annivesary at District council here on Wednesday

Speaking on the occasion, DC Aamir Khattak said that founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the revolutionary leader of sub-continent.

He said that principals of Muhammad Ali Jinnah were key for our success.

Aamir Khattak said that we should spread the message of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to young generation.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Qamar-u-Zaman Qaisrani,ACs Abida Fareed, Shahzad Mehboob, CO Tehsil council Iqbal Khan were present.