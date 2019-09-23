Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak directs price control magistrates to improve performance

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak on Monday directed the price control magistrates to improve their performance otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

He issued direction while presiding over a meeting with 42 price control magistrates of the district. The DC directed the officers to issue show cause notices to price control magistrate over poor performance.

He directed the magistrates to visit markets on daily basis and check the prices of commodities. He said that strict action should be taken against profiteers and directed the price control magistrates to impose heavy fine on shopkeepers failed to display price lists at conspicuous places of their shops.

During the meeting, the DC was informed that a total of 5560 shops were checked during the current month and fine of Rs 2.1 million was imposed on 1040 profiteers.