UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak Directs Price Control Magistrates To Improve Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak directs price control magistrates to improve performance

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak on Monday directed the price control magistrates to improve their performance otherwise strict action would be taken against them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak on Monday directed the price control magistrates to improve their performance otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

He issued direction while presiding over a meeting with 42 price control magistrates of the district. The DC directed the officers to issue show cause notices to price control magistrate over poor performance.

He directed the magistrates to visit markets on daily basis and check the prices of commodities. He said that strict action should be taken against profiteers and directed the price control magistrates to impose heavy fine on shopkeepers failed to display price lists at conspicuous places of their shops.

During the meeting, the DC was informed that a total of 5560 shops were checked during the current month and fine of Rs 2.1 million was imposed on 1040 profiteers.

Related Topics

Poor Fine Visit Price Market Million

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar Babar’s second consecutive 10-wicket ha ..

15 minutes ago

Zulfiqar Babar’s second consecutive 10-wicket ha ..

17 minutes ago

Billy Porter wins best drama actor Emmy for Pose'

2 minutes ago

Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE ..

3 minutes ago

IBA organises Drone Summer Camp

3 minutes ago

Russian Sports Agencies to Present Response to WAD ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.