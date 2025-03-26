Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Assures Support For Rescue 1122 Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad assures support for Rescue 1122 projects

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Jan Muhammad Afridi Wednesday met with Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan, to discuss key developments regarding emergency response services in the region.

During the meeting, both officials reviewed the progress of the Rescue 1122 building under construction in Nathiagali and emphasized the need to accelerate its completion. The discussion also covered the land allocation issue for the Rescue 1122 station in Qalandarabad.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan assured that the land-related concerns would be addressed promptly and that construction of the Qalandarabad Rescue 1122 station would begin without delay.

Additionally, the District Emergency Officer was briefed on the services provided by Rescue 1122 in Nathiagali, especially during heavy rainfall and snowfall, which include rescue ambulances and medical teams.

Recognizing the dedication of Rescue 1122 personnel, the Deputy Commissioner lauded their commitment to public service under the leadership of Jan Muhammad Afridi. He expressed full support for their efforts and pledged continued cooperation to enhance emergency response capabilities in the district.

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka t ..

Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare init ..

8 minutes ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize m ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..

23 minutes ago
 CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd ed ..

CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East

23 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social ..

Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan

38 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as In ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..

53 minutes ago
 Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Father ..

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sae ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..

2 hours ago
 DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday ..

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

2 hours ago
 New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win i ..

New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia

3 hours ago
 RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' End ..

RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan