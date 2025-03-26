Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad assures support for Rescue 1122 projects

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Jan Muhammad Afridi Wednesday met with Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan, to discuss key developments regarding emergency response services in the region.

During the meeting, both officials reviewed the progress of the Rescue 1122 building under construction in Nathiagali and emphasized the need to accelerate its completion. The discussion also covered the land allocation issue for the Rescue 1122 station in Qalandarabad.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan assured that the land-related concerns would be addressed promptly and that construction of the Qalandarabad Rescue 1122 station would begin without delay.

Additionally, the District Emergency Officer was briefed on the services provided by Rescue 1122 in Nathiagali, especially during heavy rainfall and snowfall, which include rescue ambulances and medical teams.

Recognizing the dedication of Rescue 1122 personnel, the Deputy Commissioner lauded their commitment to public service under the leadership of Jan Muhammad Afridi. He expressed full support for their efforts and pledged continued cooperation to enhance emergency response capabilities in the district.