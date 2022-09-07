Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad chairs internal audit committee meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday chaired Internal Audit Committee meeting at his office.

In the meeting, issues related to the audit of local government, sports, youth office, government high school number 2, and government high school number 3 were discussed.

During the meeting, the internal audit paragraphs for the financial year 2020 and 2021 were discussed in detail.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Finance and Planning Abbas Khan Afridi, Audit Officer District Internal Audit Cell Aslam Rafiq, District Sports Officer Abbottabad, District Youth Officer Abbottabad, Principal Government Girls High School No. 2 and Principal Government High School No. 3 Abbottabad participated in the meeting.