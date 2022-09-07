UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Chairs Internal Audit Committee Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad chairs internal audit committee meeting

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday chaired Internal Audit Committee meeting at his office

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday chaired Internal Audit Committee meeting at his office.

In the meeting, issues related to the audit of local government, sports, youth office, government high school number 2, and government high school number 3 were discussed.

During the meeting, the internal audit paragraphs for the financial year 2020 and 2021 were discussed in detail.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Finance and Planning Abbas Khan Afridi, Audit Officer District Internal Audit Cell Aslam Rafiq, District Sports Officer Abbottabad, District Youth Officer Abbottabad, Principal Government Girls High School No. 2 and Principal Government High School No. 3 Abbottabad participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sports Abbottabad 2020 Afridi Government

Recent Stories

Section 144 Violation case: Court extends Imran, o ..

Section 144 Violation case: Court extends Imran, others' pre-arrest bail till Se ..

2 minutes ago
 OPPO Extends its Support to Establish Flood Relief ..

OPPO Extends its Support to Establish Flood Relief Villages across Pakistan in C ..

19 minutes ago
 Four held, stolen medical instrument recovered

Four held, stolen medical instrument recovered

2 minutes ago
 US Embassy Political Counselor calls on Law Minist ..

US Embassy Political Counselor calls on Law Minister

2 minutes ago
 68 arrested over dengue SOPs violations

68 arrested over dengue SOPs violations

2 minutes ago
 DC asks to remove temporary boat bridge at Mangwan ..

DC asks to remove temporary boat bridge at Mangwanipatan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.