Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Chairs Meeting On Population Welfare

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad chairs meeting on population welfare

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the Population Welfare Department Abbottabad Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sunaullah Khan. The meeting was in line with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's agenda to promote people-friendly policies and good governance.

The meeting focused on reviewing the challenges posed by the rapidly growing population in the district, the strain on available resources, and the overall performance of the Population Welfare Department.

During the meeting, the District Population Welfare Officer presented a detailed briefing on various ongoing projects, programs, and services aimed at addressing population issues. The briefing emphasized efforts to control population growth and promote healthy families, while stressing the need for greater public awareness on population-related concerns.

As part of an awareness campaign, the public was informed that if the population continues to grow at the current rate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's population which stood at 4.

6 million in 1951 has now reached 40.8 million and could soar to 80 million over the next 29 years.

This exponential growth would place significant pressure on essential resources such as healthcare, education, housing, and food security.

Deputy Commissioner Sunaullah Khan highlighted that balancing population growth while improving health and quality of life for the public is a top priority for the government. He urged officials from the Population Welfare Department to adopt innovative strategies and more effective measures to control population growth and enhance public welfare programs.

The meeting also saw the participation of the Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, the District Population Welfare Officer, and other key officials, who contributed valuable suggestions for improving population welfare initiatives. The public was urged to plan family growth responsibly, in line with available resources, for a prosperous and sustainable future.

APP/hqz

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Population Welfare Family From Government Top Million Housing

Recent Stories

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his adminis ..

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration

2 hours ago
 Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

4 hours ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

5 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

5 hours ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

5 hours ago
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

5 hours ago
 Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

6 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

6 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

6 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan