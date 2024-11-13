Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Chairs Meeting On Population Welfare
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the Population Welfare Department Abbottabad Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sunaullah Khan. The meeting was in line with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's agenda to promote people-friendly policies and good governance.
The meeting focused on reviewing the challenges posed by the rapidly growing population in the district, the strain on available resources, and the overall performance of the Population Welfare Department.
During the meeting, the District Population Welfare Officer presented a detailed briefing on various ongoing projects, programs, and services aimed at addressing population issues. The briefing emphasized efforts to control population growth and promote healthy families, while stressing the need for greater public awareness on population-related concerns.
As part of an awareness campaign, the public was informed that if the population continues to grow at the current rate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's population which stood at 4.
6 million in 1951 has now reached 40.8 million and could soar to 80 million over the next 29 years.
This exponential growth would place significant pressure on essential resources such as healthcare, education, housing, and food security.
Deputy Commissioner Sunaullah Khan highlighted that balancing population growth while improving health and quality of life for the public is a top priority for the government. He urged officials from the Population Welfare Department to adopt innovative strategies and more effective measures to control population growth and enhance public welfare programs.
The meeting also saw the participation of the Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, the District Population Welfare Officer, and other key officials, who contributed valuable suggestions for improving population welfare initiatives. The public was urged to plan family growth responsibly, in line with available resources, for a prosperous and sustainable future.
APP/hqz
Recent Stories
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-smog strategy enforcement improves Multan air quality31 seconds ago
-
Drug-peddler held with 13kg narcotics35 seconds ago
-
No load-shedding at exam centers: LESCO38 seconds ago
-
Third Int'l Conference on social sciences kicks off at RWU41 seconds ago
-
Drug peddler arrested in DIKhan48 seconds ago
-
SCBA newly-elect president calls on CM Balochistan57 seconds ago
-
Pakistanis, Turks like one nation, Turkish Ambassador, Irfan Neziroglu11 minutes ago
-
Parliament to support country's socio-economic revival; Chairman Senate11 minutes ago
-
Test message11 minutes ago
-
Man killed in Bajaur bomb blast incident21 minutes ago
-
Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmad laid to rest with honors21 minutes ago
-
NA panel pledges to safeguard the rights of electronic, print media workers31 minutes ago