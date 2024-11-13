Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad chairs meeting on population welfare

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the Population Welfare Department Abbottabad Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sunaullah Khan. The meeting was in line with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's agenda to promote people-friendly policies and good governance.

The meeting focused on reviewing the challenges posed by the rapidly growing population in the district, the strain on available resources, and the overall performance of the Population Welfare Department.

During the meeting, the District Population Welfare Officer presented a detailed briefing on various ongoing projects, programs, and services aimed at addressing population issues. The briefing emphasized efforts to control population growth and promote healthy families, while stressing the need for greater public awareness on population-related concerns.

As part of an awareness campaign, the public was informed that if the population continues to grow at the current rate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's population which stood at 4.

6 million in 1951 has now reached 40.8 million and could soar to 80 million over the next 29 years.

This exponential growth would place significant pressure on essential resources such as healthcare, education, housing, and food security.

Deputy Commissioner Sunaullah Khan highlighted that balancing population growth while improving health and quality of life for the public is a top priority for the government. He urged officials from the Population Welfare Department to adopt innovative strategies and more effective measures to control population growth and enhance public welfare programs.

The meeting also saw the participation of the Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, the District Population Welfare Officer, and other key officials, who contributed valuable suggestions for improving population welfare initiatives. The public was urged to plan family growth responsibly, in line with available resources, for a prosperous and sustainable future.

APP/hqz