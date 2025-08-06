Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Chairs Meeting On Repatriation Of Afghan Nationals
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) In line with the Federal government's ongoing efforts to facilitate the dignified repatriation of Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan chaired a high-level meeting at his office to review and streamline implementation strategies.
During the session, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of treating all Afghan nationals with respect and dignity throughout the repatriation process. He directed all departments to maintain close coordination, ensure accurate data collection, and provide necessary logistical support in accordance with the government’s directives.
The officials reviewed the progress of previous efforts and discussed mechanisms to address any operational challenges on the ground, including verification procedures, transportation arrangements, and collaboration with law enforcement agencies. Special attention was given to maintaining law and order, safeguarding human rights, and ensuring that no undue hardship is caused to repatriating individuals.
Sanaullah Khan reiterated the district administration's commitment to carrying out the repatriation process smoothly and transparently, in line with national policy and humanitarian standards.
The meeting concluded with clear instructions for all stakeholders to accelerate preparations and maintain open communication to ensure the timely return of Afghan nationals under the government’s repatriation plan.
The meeting was attended by officials from all key departments, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Gohar Ali, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zark Yar Khan Toru, Additional Assistant Commissioners Sana Fatima, Sameera Mehsud, Shamim Ullah, and Revenue Officer Muhammad Khan. A representative of the District Police, PMS officers under training, and other concerned officials were also present.
