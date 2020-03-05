UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Chairs Meeting To Review Precautionary Measures For Dengue Fever

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abottabad Mughees Sanaullah Thursday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government called for timely preparations and quick response by all department concerned in case of the outbreak of dengue virus in the forthcoming summer season

He said this during a follow-up meeting regarding dengue prevention and control held at the DC office Abbottabad.

The meeting held discussions on arrangements of precautionary and curative measures for controlling the dengue. The participants had a detailed overview covering all aspects of the vector preventions and its control.

The Deputy Commissioner assigned the duty to Public Health Engineering Department to thoroughly inspect all water supply schemes existed in the district to check leakage of water and also ensure that all water tanks were properly covered in a bid to eliminate the chances of water availability for the larva growth.

It was also assigned to department concerned that they should check the main dengue breeding spots in shape of stagnant water. Similarly, the DC asked the police, ACs, and TMOs to ensure that there was no dumping of hazardous garbage, choked drains and used tyres carrying water.

As a part of the preventive measures the participants considered the awareness among the general public and especially children as an effective tool for combating the dengue disease.

