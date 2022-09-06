Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directs early completion of development projects in various UCs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat here on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the special development project in various union councils of Abbottabad.

During the meeting, development projects in Union Councils of Abbottabad including Union Council Bakot, Boi, Dalula, Patan, Kokmang, Nimbal, Birut, Palak, Sair Gharbi, Sair Sharqi, Lora, Gurini, Phala, Nagri Totial, Ternawai and specially in Banda Pir Khan came under discussion.

The DC directed all concerned departments to complete all ongoing development projects on priority basis and facilitate the people of UCs where these projects were initiated.

The DC was given a detailed briefing regarding the development project.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Abbas Khan Afridi, Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Department Adnan Khan, CNW representative and Planning Officer attended the meeting.