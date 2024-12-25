Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Directs To Focus On Citizen Complaints And Governance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday emphasized resolving public complaints and improving governance under the Chief Minister’s agenda of “Public-Friendly and Good Governance.” He expressed these views while chairing district performance review meeting.
The DC directed all departments to act promptly on complaints registered via the Pakistan Citizen Portal and Ikhtiyar App, ensuring continuous citizen feedback. He instructed price control magistrates and relevant authorities to enhance service delivery, enforce price lists and inspect schools, healthcare facilities and development projects regularly.
Strict measures were ordered against illegal billboards, speed breakers and encroachments.
Departments were urged to complete provincial government tasks on time and improve public service delivery.
In the meeting ADC General Muhammad Usman Ashraf, ADC Finance & Planning Maliha Sahar and officials from WSSCA, food safety, livestock, TMAs, education, police and other key departments were also present.
Recent Stories
Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024
UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan
Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm
Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities
Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait
UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implemen ..
'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth
UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain
148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directs to focus on citizen complaints and governance2 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam's vision, leadership key to Muslim liberation, says Governor Kundi12 minutes ago
-
Christmas is celebration of peace, love: Governor Kundi22 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to finding amicable solution in PTI talks: Irfan Siddiqui22 minutes ago
-
18 power thieves held52 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Police ensure foolproof security for Christmas celebrations1 hour ago
-
Pakistan believes in religious tolerance, brotherhood: Saleem Haider1 hour ago
-
Sindh PA speaker extends greetings to Christian community on Christmas1 hour ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal honors Quaid-e-Azam' s legacy, urges national unity2 hours ago
-
APHC leadership pays glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on birth anniversary2 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam' s enduring legacy honored by PM AJK2 hours ago
-
Spokesperson urges motorists to exercise extreme caution in foggy conditions2 hours ago