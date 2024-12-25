Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Directs To Focus On Citizen Complaints And Governance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directs to focus on citizen complaints and governance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday emphasized resolving public complaints and improving governance under the Chief Minister’s agenda of “Public-Friendly and Good Governance.” He expressed these views while chairing district performance review meeting.

The DC directed all departments to act promptly on complaints registered via the Pakistan Citizen Portal and Ikhtiyar App, ensuring continuous citizen feedback. He instructed price control magistrates and relevant authorities to enhance service delivery, enforce price lists and inspect schools, healthcare facilities and development projects regularly.

Strict measures were ordered against illegal billboards, speed breakers and encroachments.

Departments were urged to complete provincial government tasks on time and improve public service delivery.

In the meeting ADC General Muhammad Usman Ashraf, ADC Finance & Planning Maliha Sahar and officials from WSSCA, food safety, livestock, TMAs, education, police and other key departments were also present.

