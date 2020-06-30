Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad holds meeting over volunteers support to needy

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Tuesday presided over a meeting to discuss in detail help and assistant to the people through volunteers, under the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), in rural areas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan, District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khanzada, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Assistant Director, Local Government, representative from Rural Support Program and Tehsildar Abbottabad, attended the meeting. The meeting discussed ways and means to provide help and support to the needy and deserving people in rural areas.