Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad holds open katchery

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq Thursday directed all district and tehsil governments to provide needed help and assistance to people of far flung areas at their door step.

Addressing an open Katchery at Hajia Gali Tehsil Havelian, he said that district government should apprise itself about issues and problems of people.

He also directed concerned authorities to resolve the problems of Hajia people relating to health, education, communication, clean drinking water and revenue and informed the complainants that authorities would be informed about the issues and concerns.

He also directed authorities to hold open katchries in the remote and far flung hilly areas of district Abbottabad aiming facilitation of people at their door step.