UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Holds Open Katchery

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:44 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad holds open katchery

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq Thursday directed all district and tehsil governments to provide needed help and assistance to people of far flung areas at their door step

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq Thursday directed all district and tehsil governments to provide needed help and assistance to people of far flung areas at their door step.

Addressing an open Katchery at Hajia Gali Tehsil Havelian, he said that district government should apprise itself about issues and problems of people.

He also directed concerned authorities to resolve the problems of Hajia people relating to health, education, communication, clean drinking water and revenue and informed the complainants that authorities would be informed about the issues and concerns.

He also directed authorities to hold open katchries in the remote and far flung hilly areas of district Abbottabad aiming facilitation of people at their door step.

Related Topics

Education Abbottabad Water Havelian All Government

Recent Stories

Russian President receives Al Zeyoudi

31 minutes ago

Facebook combating vaccine related misinformation ..

45 minutes ago

Afghanistan beat Pakistan in ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 ..

1 hour ago

US Bans Visas For Former Romania Parliament Speake ..

1 minute ago

CEO Water & Sanitation Services Programme directs ..

1 minute ago

ERC sends medical assistance team to fight cholera ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.