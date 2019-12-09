UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Inaugurates Dispensary At UC Goreeni

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad inaugurates dispensary at UC Goreeni

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq Monday formally inaugurated a civil dispensary at village Samma Garkal of Union Council Goreeni

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq Monday formally inaugurated a civil dispensary at village Samma Garkal of Union Council Goreeni.

Taking notice on the complaints of the people of the far-flung area of Tehsil Lora that there was no basic health facility, the DC established the health facility.

DC Amir Afaq also organized an Open Kutchery and listened to the complaints of the people and issued directives for their resolution.

While addressing, he said that district administration was committed for the provision of health facilities to the people and actively playing its role.

We would visit more far-flung areas of the district, and would inspect the health facilities and provide relief to the masses.

Amir Afaq said that this dispensary would provide basic medical and health facility to the people of the area. Earlier, the DC Abbottabad while addressing as chief guest at Govt. Model Primary school Dhamtoor said that students are the asset and future of the nation.

To provide batter education and sports opportunities to the students is the objective and the top priority of the district administration.He also awarded certificates and shields to position holder students during the inter-schools competitions.

Related Topics

Resolution Sports Education Abbottabad Visit Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE hosts second annual meeting of Food Forever In ..

11 minutes ago

CDA all set to launch development works in sector ..

5 minutes ago

FBR to introduce track & trace system for four maj ..

5 minutes ago

Russia to Pay WADA About $5Mln For Anti-Doping Pro ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab University to celebrate Int'l Human Rights ..

6 minutes ago

Messi to miss Barca's Champions League trip to Int ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.