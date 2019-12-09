Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad inaugurates dispensary at UC Goreeni

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq Monday formally inaugurated a civil dispensary at village Samma Garkal of Union Council Goreeni

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq Monday formally inaugurated a civil dispensary at village Samma Garkal of Union Council Goreeni.

Taking notice on the complaints of the people of the far-flung area of Tehsil Lora that there was no basic health facility, the DC established the health facility.

DC Amir Afaq also organized an Open Kutchery and listened to the complaints of the people and issued directives for their resolution.

While addressing, he said that district administration was committed for the provision of health facilities to the people and actively playing its role.

We would visit more far-flung areas of the district, and would inspect the health facilities and provide relief to the masses.

Amir Afaq said that this dispensary would provide basic medical and health facility to the people of the area. Earlier, the DC Abbottabad while addressing as chief guest at Govt. Model Primary school Dhamtoor said that students are the asset and future of the nation.

To provide batter education and sports opportunities to the students is the objective and the top priority of the district administration.He also awarded certificates and shields to position holder students during the inter-schools competitions.