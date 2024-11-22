Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Reaffirms Commitment To Healthcare Improvement
Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) DC Abbottabad Snaullah Khan Friday has pledged to enhance healthcare services across the district, ensuring the provision of quality medical facilities for the public.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee Health, the DC reiterated the district administration's dedication to achieving the goals set under the Chief Minister’s public agenda for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During the session, the DC emphasized the importance of ensuring staff attendance at all health centers, including Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Centers (RHCs), and the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).
He stressed that strict action would be taken against absent staff and called for immediate steps to enhance the performance of DHQ Hospital, particularly in its emergency, dental and other departments, to improve patient care.
The meeting also addressed the need for timely treatment of emergency cases, better facilitation of patient admissions, and ensuring the availability of essential facilities at the Women and Children Hospital.
In addition, the participants discussed ways to improve the deployment of staff, ensure the availability of medicines, and enhance cleanliness at healthcare facilities. A proposal was made to establish a comprehensive monitoring system to guarantee round-the-clock staff presence at RHCs, BHUs, and civil dispensaries.
DC Snaullah Khan underscored that all available resources would be utilized to strengthen the healthcare sector. He assured that the administration is committed to ensuring that the public receives the highest standard of medical services, reflecting the district’s dedication to the well-being of its residents.
