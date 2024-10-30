Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Reviews Anti-polio Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of anti-polio drive after the conclusion of the second day.
The campaign, running from October 28 to November 1, 2024, aims to vaccinate children across Abbottabad District.
During the meeting, officials from health, police, education, and other relevant departments discussed the performance of polio teams, the progress of vaccinations, challenges faced by the teams, and proposed solutions.
The Health Department provided a comprehensive briefing to the Deputy Commissioner, who emphasized the importance of ensuring every child receives the vaccine.
He directed officials to enhance team capacities, improve data management, and maintain high-quality standards in the vaccination process.
District Health Officer Dr. Mushtaq Tanoli, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, and various health and administrative officials attended the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner urged all departments to work collaboratively to ensure the successful vaccination of all children in the district.
Citizens were encouraged to reach out to the district control room at any time to report complaints or share valuable feedback regarding the campaign.
