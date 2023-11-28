Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Reviews Performance Of Public Service Delivery

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Tuesday chaired a meeting with district officials to assess the performance of public service delivery under the jurisdiction of the Public Services Commission.

The meeting focused on the evaluation of services rendered by various departments as mandated by the Right to Public Services Act.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of ensuring the timely provision of services to urban areas in accordance with the stipulated time frame.

During the meeting, a comprehensive briefing was provided by the District Monitoring Officer on behalf of the Right to Public Services Commission (RTS), shedding light on the current status and challenges faced in public service delivery.

Khalid Iqbal issued directives to all departments to adhere to the government's specified service time frame for notified services.

Additionally, he stressed the need to prioritize and enhance the facilities provided to the citizens.

