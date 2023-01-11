Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat holds performance review meeting

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday chaired the revenue officers' meeting where the performance of the year 2023 was reviewed

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday chaired the revenue officers' meeting where the performance of the year 2023 was reviewed.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued instructions to all Magistrates, Tahsidarans, Naib Tahsildarans and Sub-Registrar to provide all possible facilities and services to the citizens visiting the district administration offices. He ordered to take immediate action regarding the revenue court cases pending for six months and more than one year and to ensure the decision to ensure the quick provision of relief.

It was informed in the meeting that during the year 2023, a total of 6,339 individual cases were issued from Service Delivery Center (SDC) Abbottabad, and 59,517 transfers were also made.

Tariq Salam Marwat issued instructions regarding court fine recovery, forest fine recovery, implementation of audit paragraphs, and recovery.

DC Abbottabad directed all the Magistrates and Revenue staff to report and ensure immediate enforcement by the elimination of encroachment, identification of encroachment, and action against hill cutting.

Deputy Commissioner also directed the immediate implementation of the inheritance as per the law, he issued instructions to all magistrates to ensure speedy resolution of court cases and ensure resolution of people's problems, court fine recovery should be further improved and implementation should be ensured.

Tariq Salam Marwat also issued instructions regarding updating the valuation table of various locations in accordance with the procedure due to the increase in settlement and development so that the infrastructure can be improved, services provided and the people of remote areas also modernized. Provision of facilities should be made possible.