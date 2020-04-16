Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad visits quarantine, isolation and Ehsas cash distribution centers

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Thursday visited quarantine and isolation centers in Abbottabad city. Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana accompanied him

The DC during his visit reviewed the arrangements at quarantine centers set up at Comsats University, Abbottabad Public Schools (APS) and isolation centers at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), Shaheena Jameel Hospital and Abbottabad Medical Complex Abbottabad.

Mughees Sanaullah also visited newly constructed clinical laboratory of ATH where Director ATH Dr. Omer Farooq briefed him about the lab test facilities in the hospital.

He also directed the quarantine and isolation centers staff to provide the best possible facilities to the patients and ordered them to make sure the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the doctors and paramedical staff.

He also visited Ehsas Emergency Cash distribution center at Govt. Degree College No.1 and witnessed the cash disbursement process.

During his visit to the center he also met the beneficiaries and administration to enquire about the issues during the cash distribution.

He directed the administration to maintain social distance and also provide hand sanitizers to the people visiting the center.