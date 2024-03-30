Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad vows tough action against electricity theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Saturday while taking notice of electricity theft, committed that that effective measures will be taken to handle the issue. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Enforcement Committee.

The committee focused on combating electricity theft and recovering dues, the DC reiterated that individuals involved in such activities will face legal consequences.

He emphasized that under no circumstances will electricity theft be tolerated, highlighting the importance of adhering to government directives aimed at providing relief to citizens and minimizing load shedding.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Maqsood and Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan Khalil attended the meeting and the discussion centered on strategies to effectively curb electricity theft and ensure compliance with the law.

Officials from Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) provided detailed insights into the performance and measures taken against electricity theft offenders, Khalid Iqbal urged for further improvements in the recovery process.

He issued instructions for strict enforcement of the law against both coordinators and perpetrators of electricity theft.

Moreover, the Deputy Commissioner directed all magistrates and police officials to conduct thorough inspections across the district, emphasizing the need for professional collaboration to combat electricity theft effectively.