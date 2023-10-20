Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh visited Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh visited Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) here on Friday.

He inspected treatment facilities being provided to patients, emergency ward, attendants of doctors and paramedics and medicine stock.

He was briefed by Medical Superintendent Dr Nadeem about up-gradation and available sources of the hospital. He said that CM Mohsin Naqvi during his recent visit to the city had directed for up-gradation of the hospital for which measures have been initiated.

He said that after up-gradation, the number of beds would increase in the hospital and more treatment facilities would be available for heart patients.