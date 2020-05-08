UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Administers Oath To Volunteers Of Tiger Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:13 PM

Deputy Commissioner administers oath to volunteers of Tiger Force

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber, Mahmood Aslam Wazir Friday administered oath to 72 volunteers of COVID-19 Tiger Relief Force

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber, Mahmood Aslam Wazir Friday administered oath to 72 volunteers of COVID-19 Tiger Relief Force.

Speaking on the occasion in Khyber House, DC said that as many as 43,062 volunteers have been registered in district Khyber for Tiger Force while enlistment of volunteers was underway on tehsil level.

He said that that Tiger Force workers would help identifying needy besides giving orientation to people in getting assistance and medical treatment in hospitals.

He said that volunteers would also collaborate with administration of utility stores to assist consumers in getting facilities.

Recent Stories

Huawei Brings its Technological Marvels a Step Clo ..

27 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserves judgment in Hafiz Ha ..

2 minutes ago

Four including purse snatchers and drug pushers h ..

2 minutes ago

Major Russian Airlines Lose 75Bln Rubles in Monthl ..

2 minutes ago

Barcelona reopens beaches for sports

2 minutes ago

Stakeholders, public must play their effective rol ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.