Deputy Commissioner administers oath to volunteers of Tiger Force

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber, Mahmood Aslam Wazir Friday administered oath to 72 volunteers of COVID-19 Tiger Relief Force.

Speaking on the occasion in Khyber House, DC said that as many as 43,062 volunteers have been registered in district Khyber for Tiger Force while enlistment of volunteers was underway on tehsil level.

He said that that Tiger Force workers would help identifying needy besides giving orientation to people in getting assistance and medical treatment in hospitals.

He said that volunteers would also collaborate with administration of utility stores to assist consumers in getting facilities.