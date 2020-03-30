UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Advises Philanthropists, Welfare Organizations To Get Registered

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:45 PM

Deputy Commissioner advises philanthropists, welfare organizations to get registered

District administration Shaheed Benazirabad has decided to register philanthropists and welfare organizations engaged in distribution of ration among poor

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Shaheed Benazirabad has decided to register philanthropists and welfare organizations engaged in distribution of ration among poor.

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar informed on Monday that all welfare organizations, their volunteers and philanthropists registered with district administration would be issued passes so that they could continue their work even during the lockdown.

The DC advised all welfare organization and philanthropists to contact the Control Room set up by district administration at phone numbers 0244-9370337 and 0244-9370334 or Personal Secretary to Deputy Commissioner at Whats App No. 0348-2376430 for registration at the earliest.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Poor All

Recent Stories

UAE President approves law to regulate strategic s ..

32 minutes ago

US stocks open higher as markets gird for volatili ..

2 minutes ago

Locally made Corona testing kits, ventilators to b ..

2 minutes ago

Greek Prime Minister Calls on Lawmakers to Donate ..

2 minutes ago

Expo 2020 organisers and steering committee partic ..

47 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority's member Balochistan ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.