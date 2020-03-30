Deputy Commissioner advises philanthropists, welfare organizations to get registered

District administration Shaheed Benazirabad has decided to register philanthropists and welfare organizations engaged in distribution of ration among poor

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Shaheed Benazirabad has decided to register philanthropists and welfare organizations engaged in distribution of ration among poor.

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar informed on Monday that all welfare organizations, their volunteers and philanthropists registered with district administration would be issued passes so that they could continue their work even during the lockdown.

The DC advised all welfare organization and philanthropists to contact the Control Room set up by district administration at phone numbers 0244-9370337 and 0244-9370334 or Personal Secretary to Deputy Commissioner at Whats App No. 0348-2376430 for registration at the earliest.