Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi visits basic health centres (BHCs)

KHANEWAL,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi visited the basic health centres (BHCs) in Chak No-28/10-R, 30-R and suspended an employee for being absent.

During checking, three employees were found absent from duty, however, the DC directed the CEO health to suspend an employee.

He said that there would be no compromise on service delivery in public hospitals.

He also checked the stock of basic health centres and assured that all problems including shortage of staff would be resolved.