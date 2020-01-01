UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Visits Basic Health Centres (BHCs)

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi visits basic health centres (BHCs)

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi visited the basic health centres (BHCs) in Chak No-28/10-R, 30-R and suspended an employee for being absent

KHANEWAL,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi visited the basic health centres (BHCs) in Chak No-28/10-R, 30-R and suspended an employee for being absent.

During checking, three employees were found absent from duty, however, the DC directed the CEO health to suspend an employee.

He said that there would be no compromise on service delivery in public hospitals.

He also checked the stock of basic health centres and assured that all problems including shortage of staff would be resolved.

Related Topics

Shortage All From Employment

Recent Stories

PPP, MQM leaders decide to engage directly for tal ..

5 minutes ago

Registration for Sailor in Pakistan Navy to be ..

6 seconds ago

CDG consults traders on increase in properties' re ..

7 seconds ago

Extortionist impersonating as NAB officer apprehen ..

9 seconds ago

PESCO teams nab 220 domestic, commercial illegal c ..

10 seconds ago

Punjab to get benefit from expertise of National D ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.