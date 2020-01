(@FahadShabbir)

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, along with District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz, will hold an open court at Govt Degree Girls College Pasrur at 11:30 am, here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, along with District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz, will hold an open court at Govt Degree Girls College Pasrur at 11:30 am, here on Friday.

They will listen to public complaints and issue orders on-the-spot to redress genuine grievances of public.