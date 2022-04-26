Deputy Commissioner announces special Eid package for widows, homeless

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan announced that a special eid package would be given to widows and homeless people across the district before Eid-Ul-Fitr

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan announced that a special eid package would be given to widows and homeless people across the district before Eid-Ul-Fitr.

While distributing gift and Ration among special children and women here on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner said that facilitation for special persons was top priority of the state and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He said that eid gifts and Ration were being distributed among the special children and the women in order make them happy during Eid celebratations.

He announced that district administration would distribute eid gifts among orphan and waif and stray kids in the next phase while a special Eid package would also be given to widows and homeless people.

Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.