Deputy Commissioner appeals philanthropists to donate ventilators, oxygen containers to Nishtar Hospital

Thu 18th June 2020 | 07:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak Thursday appealed the philanthropists to donate ventilators and oxygen containers to Nishtar Hospital, saying that commercial companies and rich people should come forward to support the government in these testing times.

He said that government had already provided 69 ventilators to health facility urging hospital administration to increase number of vents.

The DC was speaking to Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Pro VC Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood, after handing over PPEs donated by a cellular company here on Thursday.

The Personal Protection Equipment includes: surgical masks, medical gloves, hand sanitizers, caps and fit covers.

Mr Khattak lauded role played by medical gear to treat global pandemic patients.

He informed that Laboratory of Nishtar Hospital dedicated for Coronovirus tests was serving in best possible manner.

The DC stated that he would recommend to Punjab govt to extend period for one year instead of three months for all doctors who walked in for interview to serve at the health facility.

Pro VC, Dr Ejaz Masood said that they were raising the strength of trained staffers adding that all ventilators will be utilized by increasing the trained staffers.

He informed that oxygen containers could be for treating coronavirus patients used at home.

He thanked cellular company administration for donation.

