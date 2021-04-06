Deputy Commissioner appeals to Ulema for playing role in controlling corona pandemic

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has appealed to the Ulema for playing their dynamic role in controlling coronavirus pandemic

Chairing a meeting of District Mosque Committee on Tuesday, he apprised them of the serious situation of third wave of corona epidemic. He said that in this situation, the Ulema should convey the message of precautionary measures to the people.

He appealed to continue implementation of SOPs in mosques and said that joint efforts should be made in this regard.

He said that the meeting of District Mosque Committee would be held regularly and the suggestions of its members would be welcomed.

During the meeting Ulema assured their full cooperation to implement anti-corona SOPs.

SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervaiz and other officers were also present while Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Iftikhar Naqvi and other religious leaders were also present.