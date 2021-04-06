UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Appeals To Ulema For Playing Role In Controlling Corona Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner appeals to Ulema for playing role in controlling corona pandemic

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has appealed to the Ulema for playing their dynamic role in controlling coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has appealed to the Ulema for playing their dynamic role in controlling coronavirus pandemic.

Chairing a meeting of District Mosque Committee on Tuesday, he apprised them of the serious situation of third wave of corona epidemic. He said that in this situation, the Ulema should convey the message of precautionary measures to the people.

He appealed to continue implementation of SOPs in mosques and said that joint efforts should be made in this regard.

He said that the meeting of District Mosque Committee would be held regularly and the suggestions of its members would be welcomed.

During the meeting Ulema assured their full cooperation to implement anti-corona SOPs.

SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervaiz and other officers were also present while Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Iftikhar Naqvi and other religious leaders were also present.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali Mosque Mufti Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Hopes Vienna JCPOA Meeting Represents 'Step in ..

3 minutes ago

Too Early to Talk About Major Breakthrough in Rest ..

4 minutes ago

PHC delegation calls on Nishtar Medical University ..

4 minutes ago

GB govt imposes ban on inter-provincial transport

4 minutes ago

Moscow to Make Every Effort to Find Solutions for ..

4 minutes ago

Italian Police Officer Injured as Protests Against ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.