Deputy Commissioner appeals ulema to urge people for acting upon corona SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali appealed ulema to convince people for acting on the government SOPs against coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting of the District Peace Committee on Saturday, he appreciated the cooperation of religious scholars and requested them to persuade people so that they could keep social distance from each other besides wearing face-masks.

On this occasion, Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Syed Muhammad Jaffar Naqvi and othersappreciated the steps taken by the administration to prevent spread of corona pandemic.