Deputy Commissioner Appreciates Performance Of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Workers

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:45 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The roles of workers of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company in keeping Bahawalpur clean is commendable. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial while addressing a function held at Committee Room of his office here today.

He said that BWMC is working efficiently for cleanliness and hygiene of the city especially during rains. He further stated that the hard work of these workers must be appreciated. Deputy Commissioner distributed 27300 face masks, 1820 hand sanitizers and soaps, and 2190 gloves among 900 workers of BWMC.

More Stories From Pakistan

