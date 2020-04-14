Deputy Commissioner asks data collection for ration distribution among deserving

The representatives of WHO, UNICEF, Union Councils, officers and workers assigned for Polio Eradication should collect the data of remaining deserving persons in their respective areas so that the district administration could be able to ensure provision of ration to maximum number of deserving persons in Hyderabad district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The representatives of WHO, UNICEF, Union Councils, officers and workers assigned for Polio Eradication should collect the data of remaining deserving persons in their respective areas so that the district administration could be able to ensure provision of ration to maximum number of deserving persons in Hyderabad district.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro issued such directives while presiding over meeting of the representatives of WHO, UNICEF and UCPO here at Shahbaz Hall on Tuesday.

He asked them to initiate their efforts of war footing basis and bring maximum number of deserving persons of their respective areas into the net of ration distribution.

Priority should be given to those deserving persons who are still waiting for relief from government, he added.

Besides this, he also emphasized them to play their key role in creating awareness among the people against COVID-19 motivating them to ensure social distance, repeatedly hand washing and use of sanitizers and face masks.

The COVID-19 is still untreatable, therefore it is the need that the people should strictly follow the health advisory of the health department with limitation in social contacts in order to save them and their families from pandemic, he emphasized.