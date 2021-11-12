Deputy Commissioner asks for traffic signals activation

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Friday asked the officers concerned to reactivate all inactive traffic signals in order to overcome the issues of traffic jam the city.

The DC who is also the Chairman of District Traffic Management board issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office.

Besides reactivation of all inactive traffic signals, he said that action should also be taken against illegal parking.

All such residential plazas which had their parking areas should be bound to park the vehicles of the residents within the areas, he said and directed to initiate strict action against the violators.

The participants of the meeting recommended the termination of intra city bus services.

They were of their views that these on route buses were causing traffic issues in the area.

On demand of additional force for control of traffic issues, the DC assured to approach with concerned authorities in that regard.

He informed the meeting that the concerned authorities would be requested to grant permission of depositing the recovered fine amount from traffic violators in the account of District Traffic Management Board so that the said amount could be spent in resolving traffic related issues.

Among others, SSP Traffic Makhdoom Mukhtiar Ali and Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akber Numai also attended the meeting.