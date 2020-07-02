Deputy Commissioner asks officers to ensure timely completion of development schemes

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial has said that all the development schemes must be completed in stipulated time period and quality of work should not be compromised

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial has said that all the development schemes must be completed in stipulated time period and quality of work should not be compromised. He was addressing a meeting of officers from Yazman tehsil, some 35 kilometres from here Thursday.

He said that more plants and trees must be planted for the beautification of the city and improve the environment. Assistant Commissioner Yazman Shahid Khokhar and officers of other departments briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the situation of coronavirus, development schemes and performance of their respective departments. Later, Deputy Commissioner planted a sapling in the lawn of Municipal Committee Yazman.

He also visited sites of different development schemes to inspect the progress.