Deputy Commissioner Asks People To Stay At Home, Maintain Social Distance

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:36 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has said that people should stay at home to keep themselves safe from coronavirus.

He said that social distancing should be observed if people have to go out to shops or banks.

He directed assistant commissioners to chalk out spaces to stand at appropriate distance for the guidance of people visiting shops, banks or other places. He asked Assistant Commissioners to ensure implementation of all the precautionary measures advised by the government.

