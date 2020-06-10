Deputy Commissioner asks SBCA to submit survey report about dangerous buildings

Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the management of Sindh Building Control Authority to conduct survey about dangerous buildings in Hyderabad City and submit its report so that the life and property of the people could be protected

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the management of Sindh Building Control Authority to conduct survey about dangerous buildings in Hyderabad City and submit its report so that the life and property of the people could be protected.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday, he also directed to SBCA officers to issue notices to the citizens residing in these dangerous buildings in order to avert any untoward incident.

The officers should also submit SBCA rules and regulations regarding dangerous buildings so that the district administration could be able to initiate comprehensive action in this regard, he added.

The Regional Director SBCA Hyderabad Waqqar Memon briefed the meeting about the existence of dangerous buildings in Hyderabad city and action from SBCA regarding demolition of dangerously declared structures.