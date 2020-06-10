UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Asks SBCA To Submit Survey Report About Dangerous Buildings

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:10 PM

Deputy Commissioner asks SBCA to submit survey report about dangerous buildings

Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the management of Sindh Building Control Authority to conduct survey about dangerous buildings in Hyderabad City and submit its report so that the life and property of the people could be protected

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the management of Sindh Building Control Authority to conduct survey about dangerous buildings in Hyderabad City and submit its report so that the life and property of the people could be protected.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday, he also directed to SBCA officers to issue notices to the citizens residing in these dangerous buildings in order to avert any untoward incident.

The officers should also submit SBCA rules and regulations regarding dangerous buildings so that the district administration could be able to initiate comprehensive action in this regard, he added.

The Regional Director SBCA Hyderabad Waqqar Memon briefed the meeting about the existence of dangerous buildings in Hyderabad city and action from SBCA regarding demolition of dangerously declared structures.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stocks dip slightly

43 minutes ago

Israel Among States Invited to Russia's Victory Da ..

2 minutes ago

RT Extends Submission Deadline for 2020 Khaled Alk ..

2 minutes ago

Germany extends travel warning for non-European st ..

43 minutes ago

Russia, US, Afghanistan to Hold Online Consultatio ..

2 minutes ago

Badminton's Swiss Open, European Championships can ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.