UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Asks Traders To Cooperate With Govt For Controlling COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Deputy Commissioner asks traders to cooperate with govt for controlling COVID-19

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq Monday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions and to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq Monday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions and to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread.

Talking to a delegation of Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi led by its President Sharjeel Mir here at his office, the DC said that as the country was facing economic crises due to coronavirus situation, they should play their due role for the prosperity of the country during this critical time.

Anwar said that as the government has allowed businesses to meet public need, it was responsibility of traders representative to ensure social distancing, use of masks and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for customers.

The President Anjuman Tajraan on the occasion appreciated the role of district administration including Rescue-1122 Fire brigade ,WAPDA and others for timely controlling the fire at cotton and cloth shops in Raja bazzar area on May 23.

He said the traders always cooperated with the administration and more steps would be taken to provide relief to the consumers.

Related Topics

Fire Business WAPDA Rawalpindi Anjuman May Cotton Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

1 hour ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

2 hours ago

Indian political and military leaders are war crim ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Stock Indices Close Up on External Optimis ..

2 minutes ago

Two US Airmen Dead in Shooting Incident at North D ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 22 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.