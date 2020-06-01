Deputy Commissioner asks traders to cooperate with govt for controlling COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq Monday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions and to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread.

Talking to a delegation of Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi led by its President Sharjeel Mir here at his office, the DC said that as the country was facing economic crises due to coronavirus situation, they should play their due role for the prosperity of the country during this critical time.

Anwar said that as the government has allowed businesses to meet public need, it was responsibility of traders representative to ensure social distancing, use of masks and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for customers.

The President Anjuman Tajraan on the occasion appreciated the role of district administration including Rescue-1122 Fire brigade ,WAPDA and others for timely controlling the fire at cotton and cloth shops in Raja bazzar area on May 23.

He said the traders always cooperated with the administration and more steps would be taken to provide relief to the consumers.